HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman died in an apartment fire in High Ridge Saturday afternoon.
Crews with the High Ridge Fire Protection District were called to the 1800 block of Gravois Road just before 5 p.m. Officials said a woman was trapped inside the apartment when crews arrived.
Crews were eventually able to get her out and into an ambulance, but officials said she died shortly after.
The victim's identify and age haven't been released yet.
