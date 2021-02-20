NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a fiery car crash and shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured early Saturday night.
Just before 1:30 a.m., a 18-year-old man, who had been shot several times, was speeding down Natural Bridge near Prairie Ave in his BMW 328 I when he lost control and hit a concrete barrier. When the car stopped, it caught on fire. Police said the teen's brother picked him up and took him to the hospital. He was critically injured. A woman, who was a passenger in the BMW, was found dead and badly burned by paramedics. The gender and age of the woman has not been released at this time.
Detectives were investigating a shooting nearby in the 4600 block of Kossuth minutes before the crash was reported. It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.
