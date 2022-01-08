Woman dies in crash after losing control of her car on icy road in Madison County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Cahokia, Illinois woman was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Madison County.
The Illinois State Police said Chimanita Dodd, 48, was driving north on Illinois 255 when she lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet Blazer on the ice and got off the road. The car overturned multiple times and she was thrown out of the car.
She died on the scene from her injuries. The crash happened at milepost 6 just before 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.