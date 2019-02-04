BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman died at the hospital following an early morning fire in Ballwin on Friday.
Firefighters were called the area of Baxter Road near Holloway Road before 5 a.m.
According to Metro West Fire officials, a woman was rescued from the home and transported to a hospital where she later died.
The home suffered extensive damage. Firefighters said the home had no smoke alarms.
Firefighters believe the fire was caused by unattended cooking.
