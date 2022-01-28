ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A woman died after spending 12 days in the hospital from a shooting in North County, police said.
Police said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue on Jan. 12. A man and woman were found with gunshot wounds. The man was treated and released from the hospital.
The woman, later identified as 33-year-old Latoyria Johnson, died on Jan. 24 after succumbing to her injuries.
Police said the investigation into the shooting is very active. Anyone can leave an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
