CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman died following a fire in Centreville Tuesday.
The second-alarm fire broke out at a home in the 5500 block of Church Road before 10 a.m.
The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and later was pronounced dead after succumbing to her wounds.
Fire officials told News 4 the fire most likely began in a bedroom. The cause is still under investigation.
