ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting Wednesday night.
A man and woman, later identified 35-year-old Shanieka Byrd, were shot at the AutoZone in 1200 block of Kingshighway around 9:10 p.m.
Byrd was listed in critical, unstable condition after being shot in the torso. Police said she died from her injuries Sunday.
The 43-year-old man was shot in the mouth and was taken to the hospital in critical, stable condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
