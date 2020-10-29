ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died nearly two weeks after a serious crash had left her in critical condition.
Police said Melissa Bassett, 39, was seriously injured when the car she was driving was struck by a vehicle driving at a high-rate of speed at North Broadway near Jackson on October 16.
Bassett was taken to the hospital following the two-vehicle crash.
The two people in the other car reportedly ran from the area following the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.