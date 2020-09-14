ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died days after the car she was riding in was hit by a speeding car in Midtown St. Louis.
On Sept. 9, a 2009 Toyota Camry sped through a red traffic signal and then hit a 2012 Kia Soul that was turning onto Compton from the Intestate 64 exit ramp. Police said the driver of the Kia also ran a red light at the intersection.
Yolanda Dorsey, 42, was a passenger in the Kia. She was reportedly ejected during the crash. She died two days after the crash, according to police.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
