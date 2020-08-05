ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 33-year-old woman died a day after her car hit a concrete bridge support pillar in South City.
Jasmine Parker’s 2005 Acura TSX hit the pillar at S. Broadway and Cherokee Sunday night, according to police.
Following the crash, Parker was taken to the hospital. Monday, police said they were notified she had succumbed to her injuries.
Accident reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
