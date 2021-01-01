ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being shot and crashing on New Year’s Eve in north St. Louis County.
The woman was driving a red GMC eastbound in the 400 block of Shepley Drive when she hit a black sedan, according to St. Louis County police. The woman continued driving on to the 300 block of Shepley, where she drifted into oncoming traffic and crashed into another vehicle.
Police said at some point the woman was shot by gunfire coming from an unknown location.
The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police have not publicly identified her.
The driver of the second vehicle she crashed into was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with details is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or police at 636-529-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.