NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed following a crash involving a MetroBus Monday morning in North City.
Just before 11 a.m. Monday, police said a woman was driving her Saturn L300 east on Cass and Jefferson when she ran through a red light, rear-ending a MetroBus.
The woman, who has not been identified, later died at a nearby hospital.
There were four people on the bus during the crash. The 39-year-old MetroBus driver and three passengers were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.
No additional information has been released.
