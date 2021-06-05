NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 49-year-old woman who died Saturday after hitting a pothole on Interstate 270 in Hazelwood, Mo. has been identified.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Robin Foster, 49, was driving her Harley Davidson Road Glide around 2 a.m. in the left lane of eastbound Interstate 270 near Lindbergh. A 55-year-old man was also riding his motorcycle in the same lane, troopers said. Foster struck a pothole on the road, causing her to veer into a semi-truck that was in the center lane.
The impact then caused Foster to collide with the 55-year-old, causing both to fall off their motorcycles. Foster was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.