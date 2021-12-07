Woman dies after dog attack in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman died after dogs belonging to a relative attacked her Monday outside a Franklin County home, sheriff's department officials confirmed to News 4.
According to officials, someone found the woman's body the outside a home in the 2400 block of Highway TT near St. Clair. Authorities later determined that 61-year-old Leann Gratzer was visiting a relative when several dogs attacked her.
Other information was not immediately known.
