ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed following an early morning crash in St. Louis Monday.
Police said a woman hit a wall near Delmar and Grand Boulevards in the Grand Center neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. She was pronounced dead.
An accident reconstruction team was called to investigate.
