BUNKER HILL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A woman died after crashing into a John Deere skid steer head on after it fell off a trailer in Macoupin County.
The skid steer fell off a flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a 1985 Dodge Diplomat on Illinois Route 159 south of Rust Road near Bunker Hill around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Illinois State Police Department. After falling off the trailer, the skid steer stopped in the northbound lane and was hit head on by a 1997 Mercury Grand Marquis.
The driver of the Mercury, Teresa D. Mullink, had to be extricated from the vehicle. The 57-year-old was then taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
