ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being shot on the Fourth of July.
The woman was shot in the 5400 block of Ruskin around 11:30 p.m. She was later pronounced dead.
A suspect was taken into custody in relation to the fatal shooting, officers on scene told News 4.
The victim’s name has not been released. This story will be updated as details are made available.
