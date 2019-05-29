ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot and killed in north St. Louis early Wednesday.
Police said the victim was found with several gunshot wounds in the area of Robin and Lillian around 6:20 a.m.
According to authorities, homicide detectives were requested to investigate shortly after the woman was found not conscious nor breathing.
No other information has been released.
