NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was shot in the eye in north St. Louis Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Lexington just after 2:30 p.m.
She was barely conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police say she later died at a hospital.
