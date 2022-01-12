Woman dies after being shot during North County robbery attempt

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A would-be robber was shot and killed while trying to break into a home in North County Tuesday.
At 3:30 a.m., officers found 23-year-old Shabria Furlow shot and killed in the 300 block of Lancashire Road. Detectives learned Furlow was attempting to break into the home to rob the residents inside.
She was then shot by someone inside the home.
Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).
