ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being found in a burning home near Rolla Thursday night.
The fire reportedly occurred just after 8 p.m. on Private Drive 2007. A man was able to make it out of the home and told first responders that a woman was still inside.
According to officials, heavy fire and smoke conditions prevented deputies from the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, the first agency on scene, from entering the home. When firefighters with the Rolla Rural Fire Protection District arrived on the scene, three of them entered the home and found the woman.
The woman was taken out of the home and given medical attention. The woman later succumbed to smoke inhalation and was pronounced dead by Phelps County Coroner Andy Davis.
The man who was outside the home when emergency crews arrived was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
First responders from the Doolittle Fire Protection District, St. James Fire Protection District and Phelps Health Ambulance were all called to the scene to assist the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and Rolla Rural Fire Protection District.
After the fire was extinguished, the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office, Rolla Rural Fire Department and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into the fire’s cause. It was later determined to have been accidental.
