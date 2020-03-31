ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman has died after being pulled out of a house fire in north St. Louis County overnight Tuesday.
Police said the fire call came out around 2:30 a.m. in the 10400 block of Castle Drive near Route 367 in the Castle Point area.
Firefighters pulled a woman from the house fire. She was taken to the hospital where she died.
Police said the fire doesn't appear to be suspicious at this point.
News 4 was on the scene and saw that the home was badly damaged by the fire.
Bomb and arson investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.
If you know anything about this fire, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. You can also remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
