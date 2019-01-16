ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Hazelwood Wednesday morning.
Around 6:10 a.m., crews were called to the 11900 block of Missouri Bottom Road. Hazelwood police later said a woman was struck in the area and taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
News 4's Alyssa Toomey was at the scene shortly after the woman was struck and saw crime scene tape in the area along with several Hazelwood police officers.
BREAKING: person struck in Hazelwood. Here’s a look at the scene. Police now putting up crime scene tape. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/fJgqrBWXMu— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) January 16, 2019
Hazelwood police said the driver of the vehicle that struck the woman stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Around 7 a.m., the Hazelwood Police Department said the incident closed the intersection of Missouri Bottom and Phantom.
Police have not released the woman's name.
