ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman was struck and killed in north St. Louis County overnight.
The woman was struck around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Chambers near Bon Oak Drive, according to police. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained on the scene following the fatal incident.
No other information has been released. Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
