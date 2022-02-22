You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies after being hit by a car in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Collinsville woman died after being hit by a car in Granite City Tuesday morning.

Christine K. Clark, 68, was hit by a vehicle around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of 20th Street and Iowa Street. She was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident.

No other information has been released.

