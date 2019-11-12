WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Wentzville are asking for help after a woman died after being found lying in the road Monday evening.
According to authorities, the woman was possibly hit by a car and found unresponsive in the roadway. She was taken to the hospital and emergency crews performed CPR on her, but Tuesday morning police said she had died of the injuries she sustained.
The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Nadia Nascimento, of St. Charles.
Officers are asking for help from anyone who was traveling on E. Pitman Avenue in the 2500 block near Maze Collision Repair around 7:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wentzville Police Department at 636-327-5105 or the Crime Tip Hotline at 636-639-2108.
