JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A woman died after being ejected during a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday evening.
Sanja McGregor was driving along Highway Z east of Tower View Drive when she failed to negotiate a curve around 5:15 p.m. The 28-year-old’s Chevrolet Trailblazer then went off the side of the road and overturned several times, ejecting her.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said McGregor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
McGregor was pronounced dead at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.