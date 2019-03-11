LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A death investigation is underway in Lincoln County.
Officials told News 4 they were called to the first block of Lakota Acres around 3 a.m. Monday regarding the death of a 63-year-old man. According to the sheriff's office, they were called to the area for a shooting.
Sheriff’s office officials said a 49-year-old woman, whom they called a person of interest, has been detained.
This story will be updated as more information is known.
