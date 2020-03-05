NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed, a teenager was shot and three other children were injured after getting caught in a rolling gun battle in north St. Louis City Thursday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the people in two cars were shooting at each other near the intersection of Grand and Kossuth in the Fairgrounds neighborhood just after 3:30 p.m.
A woman, two teens and two toddlers were in a car driving in the area when they got caught in the gun battle. Police said the woman, who was driving, was shot. She was ejected from the vehicle and later died. One of the teenagers was also shot and is in serious condition. The second teenager suffered a broken arm. The two toddlers suffered minor injuries but not from gunfire.
Police said a total of six cars were damaged either by gunfire or from the crash.
The suspects left the area on foot and investigators are looking for nearby surveillance footage.
