NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are investigating a two shootings that happened blocks apart in north St. Louis Saturday evening.
A man was shot in the lower back near the intersection of Aldine and Taylor just after 7:30 p.m.
Police say the man was conscious and breathing when he was taken to a hospital.
A few minutes later, a woman was fatally shot near the intersection of Newcomb and Marcus, police say.
Other information was not immediately known.
Note: Police originally said man and woman were victims in the same shooting
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.