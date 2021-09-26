ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A overnight crash in St. Louis left a woman dead, police said.
Before before 1 a.m. Sunday, a woman was driving her Hyundai Elantra the wrong way in the westbound lanes on the McKinley Bridge when it struck a Ford Flex head-on. The driver was taken to the hospital where she later died. The driver driver of Ford Flex and a passenger were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
The identity and age of the woman who died has not been released at this time.
