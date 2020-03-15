ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after following a double shooting that left one person dead on Interstate 44 near Sunday morning.
Just before 5 a.m., police found two women who were shot several times inside a car on the highway near the Interstate 55 split. One of the victims died at the scene.
A 29-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Limited details surrounding the shooting have been released.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
