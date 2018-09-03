COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 37-year-old woman died after two cars collided in Columbia, Illinois on Sunday night.
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 3 and Veterans Parkway.
Police said a white Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Route 3 and was crossing Veterans Parkway when it hit the driver’s side of a Buick that was driving eastbound on Veterans Parkway that was crossing Route 3.
Witnesses said the F-150 ran a red light.
The driver of the Buick, 37-year-old Stacie Thoma, of Columbia, Illinois, was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Thoma's family says she was on her way home from work when she was hit. She was an animal lover and participated in community theater.
The driver of the F-150, Michael Vanderschans, 33, of Winfield, and the passenger in the F-150, Colleen Wyatt, 29, also of Winfied, were taken to a hospital with non-serious injuries.
Route 3 was closed for around four hours after the accident.
The accident happened at the same intersection where Emily Webb was killed in February. After Webb was killed, an online group calling for changes at the intersection garnered major attention. The group, called Citizens Demanding Change on Illinois Route 3, has thousands of members.
Since Webb's death, Columbia has added brighter speed limit signs, rumble strips and have increased patrols. However, some nearby residents they still do not feel safe.
"Treat it like a four-way stop, no matter who honks at you, its better to be able to honk back then to be on the way to the emergency room," said nearby resident Brandon Mills.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is in the middle of a year-long study along Route 3. IDOT is looking at changes to the light and traffic signals, something may say would help stop some of the accidents.
