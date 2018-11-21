ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 25-year-old woman cut a 26-year-old man after a heated argument Tuesday night in The Hill neighborhood, police said.
Police responded to a call by the Red Roof Inn on 5823 Wilson Avenue where they found the victim suffering wounds on his hand and his ear.
Police said the victim was inside a vehicle with the suspect when the verbal argument led to the woman drawing a knife.
The suspect is in custody and the knife was recovered.
The investigation is ongoing.
