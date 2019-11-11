A man was critically injured after being hit by a car in north St. Louis Monday morning. Around 6:20 a.m., the man was hit at Hall and Gimblin, according to St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was was critically injured in a north St. Louis hit-and-run Monday morning.

Hall and Gimblin crash

Police on Hall at Gimblin Monday morning after a man was hit by a car.

Around 6:20 a.m., the woman, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was just getting off work when she was hit at Hall and Gimblin, according to St. Louis fire officials. The vehicle that hit the woman reportedly left the scene. 

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Less than an hour later, accident reconstruction crews were called to investigate. 

No other information has been released.  

Editor's note: Officials initially told News 4 the person who was hit was a man, but the St. Louis Fire Department issued a correction, stating it was a woman.

