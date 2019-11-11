ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was was critically injured in a north St. Louis hit-and-run Monday morning.
Around 6:20 a.m., the woman, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, was just getting off work when she was hit at Hall and Gimblin, according to St. Louis fire officials. The vehicle that hit the woman reportedly left the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Less than an hour later, accident reconstruction crews were called to investigate.
No other information has been released.
Editor's note: Officials initially told News 4 the person who was hit was a man, but the St. Louis Fire Department issued a correction, stating it was a woman.
