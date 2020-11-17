ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis community is rallying around an emergency room worker who was the victim of a hit-and-run Saturday night.
According to police, 24-year-old Destiny Frey was walking across Manchester in the 4400 block just before 7 p.m. when a car hit her, sending her nearly 25 feet.
The car fled the scene and Frey was hospitalized in critical condition.
According to a GoFundMe set up by a childhood friend, Frey's mother said she has a broken pelvis and femur, and severe internal bleeding in her kidneys, liver, spleen and brain.
She had to have her spleen removed, and sleeve placed around her aorta due to a tear.
According to Frey's social media accounts, she works in the emergency department at SSM St. Joseph.
Police say there is nothing in the report to indicate the car was caught on camera. The only description was that of a four-door sedan with the driver's side headlight out, either tan or silver in color.
The GoFundMe is looking to help cover Frey's medical expenses, and raised close to $60,000 in one day.
