JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man and woman were injured by gunfire in Jennings Monday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police were called to the 5200 block of Wilborn Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man and 38-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
The two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. The man was listed as stable Tuesday morning and the woman was in critical condition.
According to police, the man was shot while walking down the street. The woman was reportedly inside her nearby home when a stray bullet went through the window and hit her.
The St. Louis Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
