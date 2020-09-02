ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman was critically injured after a car landed on top of her following a Tuesday night crash in downtown St. Louis.
Witnesses told officers the woman was driving a Cadillac STX under N. Broadway when she lost control, hit the guardrail and went through a chain-link fence around 7:30 p.m. The vehicle eventually came to stop on a concrete retaining wall.
Police said the 28-year-old was ejected from the car and the vehicle stopped on top of her.
The woman was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
Accident Reconstruction is handling the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.