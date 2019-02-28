NEW BERLIN, Wis. (KMOV.com) - Amy Jandrisevits' dining room has been transformed into her workroom, where she creates dolls by hand that aren't just play things. They're partners for the kids who don't often see themselves represented in the world.
They have limb differences, prosthetic braces and Treacher Collins Syndrome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.