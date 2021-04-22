ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Federal law requires anyone flying on a plane to wear a face covering. Not everyone always follows the rules.
Judy Turner, of Crestwood, sat next to a woman who refused to wear a mask over her nose.
Turner said the flight attendant gave the woman two warnings and instead of arguing, she draped a blanket over her head for the entire flight.
“I cracked up, but I didn't want to be outbursting with laughter. My girlfriend was sitting by the window and I wanted the aisle. I would lean forward and look at her and she and I would shake our head, kind of smile. We thought surely sometime in this 2.5-3 hour flight she's going to come out from underneath there, and she didn't,” remembered Turner.
She had to take a picture to document the bizarre experience.
Turner says she’s fully vaccinated, but did have some concern for her own health while sitting next to the woman.
