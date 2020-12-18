WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman police say is connected to a national gang was charged Friday.
Heather Harper was charged with identity theft and forgery after being caught trying to cash a $1,852 check with a stolen debit card and ID at a Webster Groves bank.
Police say Harper is connected to the national gang, The Felony Lane Gang.
The group is known for targeting women who leave handbags and other items in their cars in order to steal their personal information for finances.
Police said they found wigs in Harper’s car and clues that she was connected to the gang.
News 4 has showed you Felony Lane Gang victims stories before.
[RELATED: 'Felony Lane Gang' is back, and they're targeting women in St. Louis, police say]
Court records show Harper is being held on a $30,000 bond.
