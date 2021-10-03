ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A mother and a child were seriously injured after crashing in south St. Louis City Sunday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a woman and a 9-year-old child were involved in a single-car crash in the area of Idaho Avenue and Blow Street in the Carondelet neighborhood after 6 p.m.
Police said the woman was seriously injured and the child was very critical with a low heartbeat. Both were taken to a hospital.
It's still unclear what led to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.