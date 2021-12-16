ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man forced two people out of a car Thursday with a handgun in a carjacking at a gas station, police said.
One of the people inside the car was a 1-year-old child. The suspect approached the car when the driver went inside to pay for gas. He then drove off in the blue Hyundai Sonata with Missouri plates.
The carjacking happened around 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The car was last seen going westbound of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
