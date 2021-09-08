ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman and child were burned with a chemical in downtown St. Louis Wednesday morning.
According to police, EMS was called to the 1000 block of St. Charles around 8:45 a.m. The two suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Further details surrounding the incident have not been released. Officers said it is being handled as an accidental injury.
