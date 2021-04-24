NORMAN, Ok. (CNN/KOKH) -- A VHS movie rented more than 20 years ago has come back to haunt a woman in Texas. The problem: She never returned the tape she rented in Norman, Oklahoma which landed one woman in serious legal trouble.
"The first thing she told me was felony embezzlement, so, I thought I was gonna have a heart attack," said Caron McBride.
It was a moment of disbelief for McBride, as she was talking to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office this week, when she learned she is a wanted felon for never returning Sabrina the Teenage Witch" on VHS 21-years ago.
A movie she never even rented.
"I had lived with a young man, this was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old, and I'm thinking he went and got it and didn't take it back or something. I don't know. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea," she said.
Online documents show McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in march of 2000, but never knew about the charges until recently, when trying to change a name on her license after getting married.
"They told me that I had issue in Oklahoma and this was the reference number for me to call this number and I did," she said. "Meanwhile, I'm a wanted felon for a VHS tape."
Documents show the movie was rented at Movie Place in Norman, Oklahoma but the business closed their doors in 2008. Ed Blau with Blau Law Firm stated that even though there's technically no victim in the case, because the charges were filed and a warrant was issued against McBride, Cleveland County could still prosecute the case.
"I mean, I didn't try to deceive anyone over [Sabrina] the teenage witch. I swear."
Over the last 20 years, McBride said she's been let go from several jobs without being given a reason why. And says now, It all makes sense.
"This is why. Because when they ran my criminal background check, all they're seeing is those two words: Felony embezzlement," she added.
On Wednesday, the DA 's office said it decided to dismiss the case against McBride but Blau says she still needs to have the case expunged in order to clear her record.
