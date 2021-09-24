ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County woman is accused in the stabbing death of a man inside a home in North County.
Police said a man was found lying unconscious and not breathing on the ground in the 3900 block of Lada just after 11:30 p.m. The man, later identified as Larry Drummond, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Vonda Cole, 56, after allegedly admitting to the stabbing. Charging documents say Cole attempted to conceal the crime by cleaning up blood in the house cleaning the knife.
Cole is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and tampering with physical evidence.
