ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A Collinsville, Illinois woman was charged Wednesday in a 2020 crash that killed one of her children and injured another.
Laura Schmittling, 27, was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, three counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm and one count of reckless homicide.
The charges stem from a November 2020 four-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 55 in Madison County.
An 8-year-old was killed in the accident and a 2-year-old suffered severe facial fractures. Toxicology reports showed that Schmittling, the driver and mother of the children, allegedly had methamphetamines, amphetamines, and THC in her system at the time of the crash.
Schmittling's bond was set at $250,000 by a Madison County judge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.