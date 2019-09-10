ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A driver who fled from the scene after hitting a St. Louis University student near the campus Thursday evening has been charged, police say.
The crash happened at the intersection of Grand and Laclede just before 8 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the silver Nissan Pathfinder was stolen earlier in the day and was spotted by a license place reader near Grand and Cherokee. Officers then started to follow the car but because the driver was driving erratically, police say officers stopped.
The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Aldina Sakanovic. She has been charged with second degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action.
Officers were not pursuing the car when the accident happened, police say.
The student, 20-year-old Stephanie Grant, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.
Grant is currently a junior at SLU studying Biomedical Engineering.
According to a GoFundMe page, the student suffered a broken eye socket, broken nose, broken leg and spine fracture.
Stephanie's dad provided News 4 with this update on her recovery:
