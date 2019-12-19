ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman has been charged in the shooting of a man in the Galleria parking garage over the weekend.
Police said Alison Moore, of Broadridge Lane, is charged with robbery and assault.
Richmond Heights police said the victim, a man who was shopping with his son, was shot by Moore in the garage of the St. Louis Galleria Saturday morning.
Moore and the victim are family and the shooting stemmed from a dispute over money, Richmond Heights police said.
News 4 crews saw several evidence markers on the second floor near the breezeway to the garage and several businesses closed their doors. The Lids store also had tape around it News 4 learned the victim went to the store for help following the shooting.
The victim was expected to recover from his injuries.
Moore has been charged with robbery, assault, and two counts of armed criminal action. She is being held on a $250,000 bond.
