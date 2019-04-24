ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 49-year-old man was found shot in the head in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Police were called to the 900 block of Elias around 3:10 a.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating, officers arrested 56-year-old, Darlene Brison who confessed to shooting the man during a physical altercation.
Brison was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action. Bond was not allowed.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
